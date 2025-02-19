ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8 SEC) hit the road to take on the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC). It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Auburn prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Arkansas-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Auburn Odds

Arkansas: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1060

Auburn: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2300

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Auburn

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas plays pretty good defense this season. They allow the sixth-fewest points per game, the fourth-fewest free throws attempted, and they hold teams to a low shooting percentage. Arkansas also does a great job staying out of foul trouble, and keeping teams off the offensive glass. They have to be at their best against Auburn. Auburn is the best team on the country, and if Arkansas lets up even a little bit on defense, they are going to get crushed. However, there is a chance for them to cover the spread if they are solid defensively.

Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland are the two leading scorers on the the team. They both average over 15.0 points per game while Thiero has an excellent 55.7 shooting percentage. The Razorbacks are going to need these two players to play their best game Wednesday night. D.J. Wagner and Johnell Davis average double digit points, as well. Putting up points is going to be key in this game, so Thiero and Fland have to lead Arkansas to a big game.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn is the best team in the country for a reason. They are the third-best scoring team in the conference at 85.1 points per game. Along with that, the Tigers lead the SEC in field goal percentage, and they are second in three-point percentage. They have scored at least 80 points in each of their last six games, which gives college teams a great chance to win. If Auburn can continue their scoring against Arkansas, they will be able to cover the spread in this game.

The Tigers are the home team Wednesday night, and that matters. They did drop the game against Florida at home, but that is their lone loss at Neville Arena. At home this season, the Tigers have scored at least 80 points in nine of their 11 games. They are 10-1 at home because of their ability to score. Yes, Auburn can play decent defense, but their offense steals the show more times than not. The Razorbacks, on the other hand, are 3-4 in true road games. With Auburn being the home team, and being the best team in the nation, they should be able to cover the spread.

Johni Broome is the key players here. He averaged 18.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds. He has put up a double-double in five of his last seven games, and there is a great chance for another one against Arkansas. Additionally, the senior forward has had at least six assists in the three of his last four games. He is not only scoring and grabbing boards, but he is setting his teammates up nicely, as well. If this continues, Broome will lead Auburn to a win.

Final Arkansas-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Another thing to keep in mind is how bad Arkansas has been in conference this season. Auburn is obviously the better team here, and that is going to be very evident Wednesday night. The spread is large, but I am expecting Auburn to cover.

Final Arkansas-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -16.5 (-110)