Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari is revealing his strategy for upcoming team events, including a charity exhibition game against Kansas. Calipari says some of his players won't see the floor for the game.

“I am holding some players out for precautionary reasons. They will participate in the events but I will be holding some out of any contact,” Calipari posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The coach didn't specify which players will be held out for the events. Arkansas and Kansas are meeting on October 25 in Fayetteville, for a charity contest. The proceeds from the exhibition game will go to Arkansas and Kansas children's hospitals.

“We are ecstatic to be hosting Kansas to raise money and awareness for some great charities,” Calipari said in a statement, released by Arkansas. “Kansas is near and dear to my heart. Not only is it where I got my start in the coaching profession but, more importantly, it is where I met my wife, Ellen. This game will be a tremendous opportunity for us to see where we stand before the regular season begins. Also, our fans – and really the college basketball world – will be tuned in to this game.

“It is great for our program to be able to play these high-profile charity games,” Calipari added. “Not only is it an entertaining and valuable tool for the teams and fans but it also raises a lot of money for great causes. We are proud to be affiliated with CareSource and help Arkansas Children’s Hospitals.”

Arkansas basketball is participating in several other events leading up to the October 25 charity exhibition. The club is on a Tip-Off Tour around the state to introduce the team to Arkansas communities. The Razorbacks are also involved in an effort to give out free shoes in the state to people in need.

Arkansas basketball has a new man in charge

Calipari is in Fayetteville now after leading Kentucky basketball for 15 years. The head coach rebuilt the Arkansas roster, taking some of the players he had at Kentucky with him. There are high expectations for Calipari to win a national championship at his new school. Arkansas hasn't won a title since Nolan Richardson led the squad 30 years ago.

There's a new sense of excitement at Arkansas. The Razorbacks redesigned the basketball floor in anticipation for the new season, per Saturday Down South. Arkansas fans expect the team to win a lot of games this season, but time will tell how a new coach, staff and squad gel in the first year.

Arkansas basketball starts its regular season against Lipscomb on November 6. The team is playing another charity exhibition game against TCU on November 1.