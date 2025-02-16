Arkansas basketball under John Calipari is facing turbulent times. “Coach Cal's” first Razorbacks team has looked nothing like the high-energy and dominating Kentucky teams he built early on. But Calipari took a fierce shot at his own players after losing to Texas A&M.

Arkansas fell 69-61 against the No. 8 Aggies on Saturday night. Calipari's Razorbacks now drop to 15-10 and are watching their season unravel fast. Calipari let his emotions spill out postgame — even using the word “fragile” to describe his players.

“It's not okay to say we'll be alright. But I didn't wanna put that on them, because I've got some guys that are a little fragile,” Calipari told reporters after the loss.

The Razorbacks just a week ago nearly knocked off No. 2 Alabama. They also entered Reed Arena fresh off beating LSU 70-58 on Wednesday.

Arkansas sits inside the top 45 now, ranking at No. 41. They're also 3-7 facing Quad 1 teams. The new Arkansas head coach also saw a mistake-filled team on the floor. The Razorbacks committed 17 turnovers, which Calipari mentioned in his postgame presser.

“Seventeen turnovers from a team that averages 11? We did a lot of this to ourselves,” Calipari said.

Calipari knows a Saturday win elevates Arkansas' NCAA Tournament chances, by taking down a top 10 opponent. But to reiterate, “Coach Cal's” first Razorbacks team is in a “fragile” state.

Can Arkansas bust into March Madness despite Texas A&M loss?

The Calipari-led Razorbacks showed promise early on. Arkansas jumped to a 5-1 start. No. 20 Michigan got upset along the way by Arkansas — which ended in an 89-87 Razorbacks win on Dec. 10.

But Arkansas has struggled since then against nationally ranked foes. No. 5 Tennessee dismantled Arkansas 76-52 on Jan. 4. The 19th ranked Ole Miss Rebels then followed with a 73-66 win over the Razorbacks. Third-ranked Florida then defeated Arkansas 71-63 — dropping Arkansas to 1-3 against top 25 opponents.

The Razorbacks' last victory over a nationally ranked team? That came on Feb. 1 against No. 15 Kentucky, in Calipari's much-anticipated return to Lexington.

But Arkansas is now 2-6 against the top 25 gauntlet. They walked into College Station as one of 13 bubble teams, per Jerry Palm of CBS Sports.

Looming now is the No. 1 team in the land Auburn. Calipari knows Arkansas raises its tournament chances by shaking up the rankings on Wednesday. However, he needs Arkansas to lower the mistakes, especially on the turnover end.