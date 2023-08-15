Arkansas football has been parting with a lot of their beloved players this year. They lost defensive lineman Dion Stutts who was supposed to be great with the Razorbacks under Coach Sam Pittman. Legends of their program like Ryan Mallett and Chris Smith had also passed. Now, the Razorbacks mourn Alex Collins' death.

There is still no statement that confirms the former Arkansas football player's death. But, everyone in the NFL, the college football world, and the SEC has been in a state of mourning. Alex Collins' death was a shock to everyone and it was very much unexpected.

The world inside and outside of the gridiron all came together to bid their friend farewell. The college program where everything fell into place for Collins was one of the first to release a statement on his untimely demise. The Sam Pittman-led Arkansas football program expressed their mourning and deep sympathies to the family left behind. They did so in a Twitter post.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person,” they said about their great running back who is only one of three to rush 1,000 yards in three seasons with the SEC. They also added how dedicated Collins was to the craft, “His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

It is unfortunate that such an amazing person would be gone at an early age.