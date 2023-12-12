Will Sam Pittman see a heated Arkansas QB1 battle between KJ Jefferson and Taylen Green after their NCAA Transfer Portal decisions?

The NCAA Transfer Portal has reshaped the world of college football. This includes the rumors that swirl around players who are supposedly disgruntled after having a rough season. Coach Sam Pittman was ready to see KJ Jefferson depart from his Arkansas football program. He even notched Taylen Green to replace him in the coming year. But, it seems like he just heated up the quarterback room after a decision to return was made.

KJ Jefferson is staying with the Arkansas football squad despite finishing with only four wins under their belt. The Razorbacks' offensive engine outlined it in his X account. His intention to stay with the team was pure as he gave thanks to all the individuals involved in his growth like Coach Sam Pittman.

Dont mine playin backup QB3. Cant find no better NIL deals whT do? 🤷🏿 #RespectMyDecision #GodsPlan 🐗🏈💪🏿💰💯 pic.twitter.com/E9jHoCYcXu — KJ (@kj_jefferson2) December 12, 2023

Jefferson also does not seem bothered by the acquisition of Taylen Green through the NCAA Transfer Portal. “Dont mine playin backup QB3. Cant find no better NIL deals whT do?,” was the caption that he wrote on the post signifying his willingness to play another year under the Arkansas football squad.

This was supposed to be a big year for him but they fall short of the College Football Playoff. But, he still made the most out of it. Jefferson was on the 2023 watchlist for the Manning, Davey O'Brien, and Maxwell Awards despite the record the Arkansas football squad had. Overall, Green has some tough competition in his hands if he plans to become the Razorbacks' new number-one option at the quarterback slot.