Arkansas football ruthlessly trolls Auburn Tigers’ fans after huge win

Arkansas football rolled into Auburn and defeated the Tigers by a score of 41-27. The game was never particularly close, as the Razorbacks pulled away thanks to three second half touchdowns, leaving Tigers fans frustrated.

So frustrated that Auburn football fans began to head for the exits early, something that was not lost on the Arkansas football social media team.

The Razorbacks Twitter account twisted the knife after the blowout win by ruthlessly trolling Auburn Tigers fans after the contest.

“Goodness they move fast”, said the Arkansas football Twitter account, with a picture of an empty Jordan-Hare Stadium with an image of a Spirit Halloween store logo.

Basically, the Arkansas Razorbacks football account is saying that the Auburn stadium is so empty that a Spirit Halloween store is going to see the vacancy and move in. Ouch.

Poor Auburn football fans. What did they do to deserve this ruthless trolling? It’s sweet revenge for the Razorbacks, who had lost each of the last six meetings between the two SEC squads.

The Hogs rolled to victory behind 171 rushing yards from running back Raheim Sanders as well as a strong day from quarterback KJ Jefferson.

The Razorbacks and Tigers are two programs going in different directions. Arkansas football currently sits at 5-3, while Auburn sports the inverse record.

To make matters worse, the Tigers’ head coach Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat and the program is looking for options for a new athletic director. Now they have to deal with this trolling on top of it?

They can’t catch a break.