Another action-packed week of College Football is upon us and we'll be bringing you all of our betting predictions and picks for the full slate of competition. The next matchup will feature the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-1) taking on the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones (2-0). It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arkansas State-Iowa State prediction and pick.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves come into their Week 4 matchup facing their second-ranked opponent in a row. After beating Central Arkansas and Tulsa in close games, the Red Wolves notably put up a fight against No. 17 Michigan last week. Despite the loss, they mounted a small comeback effort and will look to continue that momentum into trying for another upset.

The Iowa State Cyclones will play their third game following a bye week just two games into the season. They took down North Dakota in their season opener and the following week, they went into No. 21 Iowa's house and left with a 20-19 electric win over their biggest rivals. They'll look to start another season at 3-0 as the betting favorites here.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas State-Iowa State Odds

Arkansas State: +21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1060

Iowa State: -21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2300

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Iowa State

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Varsity Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas State has opened their season very strong and while they weren't able to cover the spread during their first two wins, they managed to cover their spread against No. 17 Michigan. Down 21-3 heading into the fourth quarter of that game, the Red Wolves managed 15 points in the final quarter including a touchdown in the waning seconds of the game. It certainly wasn't the performance they were looking for on offense, but the defense really stepped up with three interceptions and four TFLs. They were great in swarming the line and while they did allow a few breakaway runs, their secondary kept them in the game by reading everything Michigan threw at them.

Building off a strong defensive performance and 15 points in the final quarter against Michigan, the Red Wolves are certainly heading into the game with a chip on their shoulders and fully confident they can put up a fight against the Cyclones team. Iowa State can both pass and run the ball very well, so Arkansas State will have to remain versatile in their defensive looks. Their secondary is comprised of veteran players like Jordan Mahoney and Safety Trevion Thomas, so they can stand a chance to cover here if the pair is able to come up big and make plays.

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State has already seen a bye week before opening up conference play, so it'll be interesting to see how the unique schedule works out for the Cyclones. They went into that rest period following a massive win over rival Iowa in a game where Kicker Kyle Konrardy drilled a 54-yd field goal to ice the game with six seconds left on the clock. It was just their second win over Iowa since 2014 and given the gravity of the moment, the Cyclones will certainly have a ton of confidence heading into this game. They're a team that loves to sling the ball with Quarterback Rocco Becht, but they'll have to be weary in not making the same mistakes Michigan made against their opponents.

Still, Rocco Becht is the motor that runs this offense and he's totaled 539 yards through the air with four touchdowns and only one interception on the season. They'd like to see more success rushing the ball as they have yet to total over 100 yards as a team on the ground, but their ability to move the ball through the air more than makes up for their steady running game.

Final Arkansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

We've got ourselves another potential upset here as the Arkansas State Red Wolves look to walk into Ames and give the Iowa State Cyclones a run for their money. This 21.5-point spread is quite the margin for a team that just covered against Michigan and if they can create turnovers the same way they did last week, they should be a lock to cover this betting spread.

With how active Arkansas State's secondary has been, coupled with Iowa State's tendency to air it out, Cyclones' QB Rocco Becht will have to be on target in this game and limit his mistakes. I also expect the Cyclones to feature the running game more throughout this contest as they try to get their backs going.

While Iowa State is certainly the favorite to win this game, we like the Arkansas State Red Wolves to cover the large spread. Their defense is playing on a high note and Iowa State has given up 174 and 204 yards of rushing through their first two games. I expect Arkansas State to run the ball effectively and keep this game within three touchdowns.

Final Arkansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Arkansas State +21.5 (-110)