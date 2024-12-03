ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Arkansas and Miami. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Miami prediction and pick.

Arkansas faces Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday, December 3, at 6 PM CT. The Razorbacks (5-2) are coming off a strong start, averaging 80.6 points per game, while the Hurricanes (3-4) are looking to end a four-game losing streak. Arkansas has not historically fared well against Miami, losing their only previous matchup in the 2000 NCAA Tournament. Key players to watch include Arkansas' Adou Thiero, who leads the NCAA in steals, and Miami's standout scorer Brandon Johnson, who will need to step up for the Hurricanes to compete effectively.

Here are the Arkansas-Miami College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Miami Odds

Arkansas: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -172

Miami: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142 (-110)

Over: 155.5 (-115)

Under: 155.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Miami

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arkansas Razorbacks are poised to secure a victory against the struggling Miami Hurricanes in Tuesday's SEC/ACC Challenge matchup. Arkansas, boasting a 5-2 record, enters the contest with momentum and a potent offense averaging 80.6 points per game. Led by the dynamic Adou Thiero, who tops the NCAA in steals with an impressive 2.9 per game average, the Razorbacks possess a formidable defensive presence that could disrupt Miami's rhythm. Thiero's offensive prowess, contributing 19.1 points per game, combined with freshman standout Boogie Fland's 15.9 points and 4.9 assists, provides Arkansas with a multi-faceted attack that Miami may struggle to contain.

Miami, on the other hand, is reeling from a four-game losing streak, including a shocking upset loss to Charleston Southern. The Hurricanes' defensive woes, ranking 271st in rebounds and 272nd in blocked shots nationally, present a glaring vulnerability that Arkansas can exploit. With Miami potentially missing their leading scorer and assist-maker Nijel Pack due to injury, the Hurricanes' offense may lack the firepower to keep pace with Arkansas' high-scoring lineup. Coach John Calipari's deep roster, featuring impactful transfers like 7-foot-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic and experienced bench players, gives Arkansas a significant advantage in both skill and stamina. As Coach Calipari noted, “The ceiling is there,” and Arkansas seems primed to be the aggressor in this matchup, likely overwhelming a Miami team still searching for answers to their recent struggles.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Hurricanes are primed to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tuesday's SEC/ACC Challenge matchup, despite their recent struggles. Miami's home-court advantage at the Watsco Center, where they boast a 3-1 record, will be a crucial factor in this contest. The Hurricanes' high-powered offense, averaging an impressive 83.7 points per game and shooting a blistering 50.0% from the field, should prove too much for Arkansas's defense to handle. Brandon Johnson's recent 23-point performance against Charleston Southern demonstrates the explosive potential of Miami's offense, which ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring. Additionally, Nijel Pack's consistent shooting, averaging 15.2 points per game with a 48.4% field goal percentage, provides a reliable scoring threat that will keep the Razorbacks' defense on its heels.

While Arkansas enters the game with a solid 5-2 record, they have yet to face a true road test this season. The hostile environment in Coral Gables could rattle the Razorbacks, especially considering their inexperience away from home. Miami's ability to score in bunches, averaging 20.1 more points per game than Arkansas typically allows, suggests that the Hurricanes can overwhelm the Razorbacks' defense. Furthermore, Miami's historical edge over Arkansas, having won their only previous encounter in the 2000 NCAA Championship, provides a psychological advantage. With the Hurricanes hungry to bounce back from their recent loss and eager to prove themselves against a ranked opponent, expect Miami to come out firing on all cylinders and secure a statement victory over Arkansas in this high-profile matchup.

Final Arkansas-Miami Prediction & Pick

In this SEC/ACC Challenge matchup, Arkansas (-3.5) is favored over Miami (+3.5), but the game could be closer than the spread suggests. Arkansas's high-powered offense, averaging 80.6 points per game, will face a Miami team that's been scoring even more prolifically at 83.7 points per game. However, Miami's recent struggles, including a four-game losing streak, give Arkansas an edge. The Razorbacks' Adou Thiero, leading the NCAA in steals, could be a game-changer on defense. Miami's home-court advantage (3-1 at home) might help narrow the gap. The potential absence of Miami's leading scorer Nijel Pack due to injury could significantly impact the Hurricanes' performance. Given Arkansas's depth and defensive tenacity compared to Miami which ranks 256th giving up 74.1 points per game, expect the Razorbacks to cover the spread on the spread on the road and continue their momentum.

Final Arkansas-Miami Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -3.5 (-112), Over 155.5 (-110)