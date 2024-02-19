The SEC takes the stage as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Texas A&M prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Arkansas enters the game at 12-13 on the year, while sitting just 3-9 in conference play. One of the wins is over Missouri, who is winless in SEC play, and thye also have a three-point win at home against Georgia. They have lost their last two though, falling to Tennessee by 29 and then on the road to Mississippi State by four.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M is 15-10 on the year while sitting 6-6 in conference play. They have lost two straight games overall though. First, they were upset on the road by Vanderbilt. It was a tight game throughout and Vanderbilt hit a shot as time expired to take the win. Then, last time out, they fell by 25 to Alabama, as the Texas A&M defense allowed Alabama to score 100 points. This will be the second meeting between these two schools this year. In the first one, Arkansas led throughout, but Texas A&M would make a comeback, taking the lead late. Still, Arkansas hit the buzzer-beater and took a 78-77 win.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Texas A&M Odds

Arkansas: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +390

Texas A&M: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -530

Over: 146.5 (-105)

Under: 146.5 (-115)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas ranks 124th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 129th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 134th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year. Arkansas comes in 115th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 227th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. Tramon Mark comes in leading the offense. He has 16.8 points per game this year and is shooting 50.4 percent from the field. He is by far the leading scorer on the team, with Khalif Battle sitting second. Battle has just 10.4 points per game this year and is shooting just 36.8 percent from the field.

Arkansas ranks 178th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They rank 145th in the nation in defensive rebounding rates, while 189th in offensive rebounding rates this year. Trevon Brazile leads the way here. He comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game this year. Still, he has not played since January 24th against Ole Miss. Makhi Mitchell and Tamon Mark are the next best, both coming in with four rebounds per game this year.

Arkansas sits 320th in the nation in opponent points per game, but they are 156th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Mark has been solid on defense this year, coming in with 1.3 steals per game this year, while also having .9 blocks per game this year. Still, Arkansas has just 5.8 steals per game this year, while turning over the ball 12.0 times per game on the season.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M ranks 43rd in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 35th on offense, and 67th on defense in the adjusted rankings. They rank 140th in the nation in points per game, but sit 341st in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Wade Taylor IV leads the way with 19.4 points per game this year. He also leads the team with 3.6 assists per game, but he is shooting just 37.0 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Tyrece Radford is second on the team with 15.5 points per game. Henry Coleman III is shooting the best, hitting 57.5 percent of his shots, but scoring just 10.1 points per game.

Texas A&M is third in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting first in offensive rebounding percentage and 163rd in defensive rebounding percentage. Andersson Garcia leads the way here. He comes into the game with 9.2 rebounds per game, with over four of those being on the offensive glass per game this year. Meanwhile, Coleman has 6.7 rebounds per game, with Tyrece Radford and Jace Carter adding 5.2 rebounds per game this year.

Texas A&M is 94th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 130th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Wade Taylor IV has been solid here, coming in with 2.1 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Andersson Garcia has 1.4 steals per game on the season.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

While Arkansas won this game the first time, that was with Tavon Brazile in the lineup. Without him, Arkansas is at a major disadvantage on the glass. Since Brazile eent down, Arkansas has won just twice and covered the spread in two out of six games. Texas A&M has not been great either though. They have covered just twice in their last seven games overall. Still, they have a much better team here. After being demoralized by Alabama, Texas A&M will need to have a good performance in this one.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -9.5 (-120)