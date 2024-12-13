ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Army and George Washington will matchup in a non-conference game on Friday night. The Army will represent the Patriot League against George Washington, tenth in the Atlantic 10. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Army-George Washington prediction and pick.

Army has been on a hot streak to start the season for bettors, as they've covered six of their nine games. The team has some concerns, as they have a 5-4 record with wins against some inferior competition. Two of the Army's wins have been against non-Division I programs, while they have blowout losses to Duke and Cornell. Army has won three of their last five games, but the Cornell loss won't go over well for the Black Knights.

George Washington's record has been much better, but their performances may not be as impressive for bettors. George Washington has been a favorite in nine of ten games and owns an 8-2 record. However, they are just 3-7 against the spread. They have been a double-digit favorite in six of ten games this season but covered the spread in just one. This season, George Washington's two losses have come against American as four-point favorites and Kansas State as nine-point underdogs.

Army-George Washington College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Army-George Washington Odds

Army: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

George Washington: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Army vs. George Washington

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Why Army Will Cover The Spread/Win

Army's offense has been performing well this season despite a lack of success with their record. The Black Knights average 83.9 points per game, which is good enough for 36th in the nation. They haven't been the most efficient team, but they'll run up and down the court and average nearly 70 field goal attempts per game. Army plays at a rapid pace, ranking 21st in attempts per game.

Despite its stellar record, George Washington's defense has been abysmal this season. They rank 136th in the nation in points allowed, with 69.3 points allowed per game. They let their opponents shoot 41.7% from the floor and don't do much to slow down the game, as they enable nearly 60 field goal attempts per game.

As previously mentioned, Army has been good at covering spreads this season. Their game has some flaws, as we'll see in the George Washington section, but they have been doing enough to keep games close.

Why George Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Army's defense has been one of the worst in the country, allowing 78.1 points per game. They rank 322nd in that category and allow their opponents to shoot 33.5% from the field. George Washington has been average offensively this season, but they shoot 45.4% from the field and 77.7 points per game. Army allowed 100+ points in two consecutive games, and their fast-paced offense doesn't do them any favors.

Final Army-George Washington Prediction & Pick

Army has seen the total go over in eight of their nine games this season and seven straight. The Black Knights have a flawless formula for games going over: fast-paced- offense and abysmal defense. George Washington will see an uptick in offense in this game thanks to having to play at Army's speed, which could help this game go over. The total is too low for the game's potential.

Final Army-George Washington Prediction & Pick: Over 148.5 (-110)