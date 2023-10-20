The Army Black Knights take on the LSU Tigers. Check out our college football odds series for our Army LSU prediction and pick. Find how to watch Army LSU.

The Army Black Knights are having a tough season. They are 2-4 through six games. They could have been 3-3, but they narrowly lost a 27-24 game against Boston College earlier in the campaign. Army has had some very impressive seasons under coach Jeff Monken, in an era in which Air Force and Navy have also gone through boom-and-bust cycles in which a double-digit-win season is followed by comparatively mediocre ones. This year, Air Force has managed to get hot and insert itself into the Group of Five championship conversation. The Falcons are the 2023 service-academy team with real New Year's Six bowl aspirations. Army has made a run at elite status in recent years, and Navy has as well, but this year, Air Force is the top team among the academies. Army is just trying to scramble back to the .500 mark and make a bowl game. This week, the Black Knights face an obviously enormous challenge in trying to beat LSU at night in Tiger Stadium, one of the toughest road assignments in college football. Going into Baton Rouge on Saturday night is not for the faint of heart. Army will try to see how tough it can be against the Bayou Bengals.

Here are the Army-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Army-LSU Odds

Army Black Knights: +31.5 (-110)

LSU Tigers: -31.5 (-110)

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How To Watch Army vs LSU

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

TV: SEC Network

Why Army Could Cover the Spread

The Black Knights are a massive underdog, so they have margin for error in terms of covering the spread. Army, as you know, runs the ball a lot and throws the ball very rarely. The goal for the Black Knights in this game and in other games in which it is a pronounced underdog is to move the chains, possess the ball as long as possible, and keep the opposing team's offense off the field. Army doesn't have to score a ton of points. It just needs to possess the ball for most of the game, more precisely around 38 to 40 minutes. If Army can hold the ball for 40 minutes, it will probably limit LSU's offense under 40 points. If Army limits LSU under 30 points, the Black Knights will cover the spread as long as they can score a touchdown. A 38-7 LSU win is a cover for Army and a cashed ticket for any Army bettor. Shortening the game against a less-than-great LSU defense will enable the Black Knights to cover.

Why LSU Could Cover the Spread

The LSU defense really struggles against the pass. Against Army's limited offense and ground-first attack, a struggling LSU defense won't get exposed and won't allow too many first downs. LSU's defense will get off the field quickly. It will be able to limit Army to 34 or 35 minutes of possession, which would be several minutes less than what Army needs to have a good chance of covering the spread. No one would say LSU has a good defense, but Army simply isn't a team which is likely to magnify and worsen LSU's defensive problems. LSU, if given 25 minutes of possession, should score often and easily behind quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is playing really good football and is not one of LSU's problems.

Final Army-LSU Prediction & Pick

LSU's defense will be deficient enough to allow Army to control just enough of the clock to enable the Black Knights to cover. LSU 41, Army 10.

Final Army-LSU Prediction & Pick: Army +31.5