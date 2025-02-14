ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Patriot League battle as Army visits Navy. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Army-Navy prediction and pick.

Army comes into the game at 15-10 on the year, and 9-4 in conference play, placing them in second in the Patriot League. They opened the year 5-3 before losing five of the next six games. They would then win five straight games. Since then, they have won four of six games. In their last game, Army faced Loyola Maryland. Amry led Loyola by just three going into the halftime break. It would remain tight, with Loyola taking the 60-58 lead with just under three minutes left in the game. Still, Loyola would not score again, as Army won the game 64-60.

Meanwhile, Navy is 9-17 on the year, and 6-7 in Patriot League play. That places them in fifth in the Patriot League. They straight the year 3-4 before losing six straight games. They would then win two in a row, before losing four straight. Since then, they have won four of seven games. In their last game, Navy faced Lehigh. Navy took the lead early in the game and would lead by ten points at the end of the first half. Still, Lehigh would make it close late, but Navy would win the game 63-60.

Here are the Army-Navy College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Army-Navy Odds

Army: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Navy: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 145.5 (-105)

Under: 145.5 (-115)

How to Watch Army vs. Navy

Time: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Army Will Cover The Spread/Win

Army is ranked 284th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 244th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 302nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Army has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 138th in the nation in points per game while sitting 211th in shooting efficiency. They have kept care of the ball well this year, sitting 46th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. Further, Army scored plenty of three, sitting 93rd in the nation in three-point field goals made per game this year.

Army is led by Jalen Rucker this year. He leads the way with 18.2 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Ryan Curry. Curry is scoring 12.5 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Josh Scovens has led the way in the frontcourt. He is scoring 16.4 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals per game, and 1.2 blocks per game this year. He is joined by AJ Allenspach. Allenspach leads the team in rebounds this year, coming in with 7.4 rebounds per game. He has 10.2 points per game with 1.4 assists.

Why Navy Will Cover The Spread/Win

Navy is ranked 288th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 270th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 277th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Navy has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 141st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 235th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. They have also been solid on the offense glass this year, sitting 88th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game.

Navy is led by Austin Benigni. Benigini leads the team in both points and assists this year, coming into the game with 18.1 points per game and 4.3 assists per game. He also has 3.4 rebounds per game this year. Benigni is joined in the backcourt by Jordan Pennick. Pennick is scoring 9.2 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Aidan Kehoe leads the way. He leads the team with 9.7 rebounds per game this year. He is also scoring 9.6 points with 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks. He is joined in the frontcourt by Donovan Draper. Draper is scoring eight points per game while adding 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final Army-Navy Prediction & Pick

Army has been the better team this year, but there are a few key factors that will determine this game. First is the turnover battle. Army is 28th in the nation in turnovers per game, while Navy is 105th. Further, the Navy offense may struggle in this game. They are 279th in the nation in points per game while sitting 308th in the nation in shooting efficiency. While Army is not great on defense, they have been solid enough to slow down the Navy attack. Navy is 278th in the nation in points per game while sitting 308th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. This should be a tight game, but take Army to get the win here.

Final Army-Navy Prediction & Pick: Army +1.5 (-110)