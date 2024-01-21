Luckily, the man didn't make it inside.

Megastar Taylor Swift's New York City apartment experienced an attempted break-in recently.

A man tried to open the door to the singer's Franklin Street townhouse last Saturday, according to CBS.

Taylor Swift's townhome was attempted to be broken into by man in NYC

Police responded to calls about a disorderly person near Swift's home, where they indicated he was trying to open the door.

After being questioned, he was arrested on an active warrant from a 2017 summons. As for charges stemming from trying to enter the singer's home, there's nothing.

The man's name has not been released. However, he's seen in several photos as a person with a beard, hoodie, dark coat, and white tennis shoes. The suspect looks to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

Not the first time…

Poor Taylor has had some bad luck when it comes to folks wanting to break in. This isn't the first time it's happened.

A couple of years ago, a 52-year-old man was arrested on trespassing charges at her NYC home. Beyond that, in 2018, someone snuck into her place and took a nap.

When not dealing with attempted break-ins, the superstar has much more going on. She's rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play. Also, she just wrapped up touring and released a film based on her popular “Eras Tour.”

She's also topping the charts, hitting records. Last year, the Cruel Summer singer made history with five of the top 10 albums on Billboard 200, they report.

Hopefully, people start leaving Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse alone, or she may want to consider a penthouse on top of one of the many options in the Big Apple.