Explore Arsenal's concerns over Bukayo Saka's treatment on the field, prompting formal complaints to PGMOL regarding leniency on fouls.

Arsenal's concerns over the treatment of Bukayo Saka have escalated, prompting formal complaints to the PGMOL regarding what they perceive as inadequate punishment for rough challenges on the young English talent. The Gunners have expressed frustration over referees' leniency towards fouls on Saka, which often escape yellow card sanctions.

In discussions with the Premier League’s refereeing body, Arsenal cited multiple incidents involving Saka to underline the need for more stringent action against aggressive play. Saka's ranking as the league's third-most fouled player in 2023, enduring 87 challenges, heightens the worry, notably as he battled an Achilles injury for a significant part of the season.

The repercussions of sustained rough treatment are evident in Saka's on-field performances, evident in a dip in form and just one goal in his last six Premier League outings. This issue extends beyond the club's concerns, drawing attention from England manager Gareth Southgate, who prioritizes Saaka's full fitness for the upcoming Euros in Germany.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, has stressed the need for Saka to adapt to the physical demands of top-flight football. He acknowledges the challenge of preparing players for unforeseeable opposition tactics and emphasizes coaching Saka on decision-making. Recent instances, like James Milner's multiple challenges on Saka during Arsenal's clash with Brighton, further highlight the issue, eliciting a fervent reaction from Arteta and a yellow card for the manager.

The frustration surrounding player protection isn't new for Arsenal, as Arteta previously voiced discontent over VAR officiating during a controversial match against Newcastle. As Saka's resilience is tested, Arsenal's push for fair treatment and adequate player protection remains a central narrative in ongoing Premier League discussions, reflecting their commitment to safeguarding player welfare.