Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has confirmed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's return to the Premier League team as David Raya remains ineligible to face his parent club, Brentford. Raya, currently on loan from Brentford, has displaced Ramsdale as Arsenal's first choice in recent games, necessitating the latter's comeback for the upcoming fixture.

Addressing the situation at the pre-Brentford press conference, Arteta assured Ramsdale's return, stating, “Ramsdale will start in goal for the Gunners again on Saturday evening.” The manager emphasized his commitment to supporting players, asserting, “My job is to try and help people in the very best possible way every day.”

Having seen limited Premier League action since early September, Ramsdale is poised for a comeback following Raya's run in the team. Despite his notable performance against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, the English goalkeeper has had minimal game time, heightening expectations upon his return to the starting lineup.

However, the recent goalkeeper dynamics at Arsenal sparked criticism from Ramsdale's father, Nick, who expressed dissatisfaction with Arteta's handling of the situation. In an interview with the Highbury Squad podcast, Nick Ramsdale voiced concerns over the sudden shift in his son's position within the squad.

Nick Ramsdale reflected, “We did not have a clue that he was not going to carry on playing. All of a sudden, he's not been played… Aaron lost that smile.” He further questioned Arsenal's decision-making, particularly extending his son's contract before acquiring Raya, stating, “Why would you extend a goalkeeper's contract and then two or three months later [make a move on someone else]?”

Amidst the familial critique and goalkeeper transitions, Arsenal faces a pressing dilemma as Ramsdale aims to reclaim his spot and restore stability between the posts.