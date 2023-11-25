Amidst Arsenal's interest, Brentford stands firm on retaining Ivan Toney, thwarting potential January transfers.

Brentford Football Club stands resolute in their refusal to part ways with Ivan Toney, setting the stage for a potential transfer standoff with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea. Despite Toney's eagerness to explore new horizons in his football career, Brentford remains steadfast in their commitment to retain the talented striker until the culmination of the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the Mirror, the 27-year-old forward is a coveted asset for Premier League, Arsenal, and Chelsea. However, the forward's aspirations to venture into the Champions League arena and secure a regular place in the English national team find a temporary obstacle in Brentford's unwavering determination to retain him.

Thomas Frank, the manager at Brentford, staunchly supported Toney during his recent ban, extending the club's unwavering backing and even hinting at a potential contract extension. However, while the club might entertain the notion of a transfer for the right price, their immediate focus centers on holding onto Toney, especially considering the impending shortage of players due to international duties during AFCON.

The forthcoming absence of pivotal players like Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, engaged in international commitments, amplifies the significance of Toney's presence within the Brentford lineup. As the club sets its sights on securing a lofty finish in the league, Toney's role becomes indispensable, driving Brentford's resolve to retain him.

Initially priced at £60 million, the valuation of Toney's services has steadily soared, potentially reaching a staggering £100 million, showcasing Brentford's escalating determination to retain their star striker.

Amidst Arsenal's persistent interest in Toney, the club's financial constraints might divert their attention to reinforcing their midfield, potentially pushing the pursuit of the striker to a later stage. Meanwhile, Chelsea, in dire need of a reliable No. 9, finds Toney an enticing prospect despite Brentford's unyielding stance against his departure, setting the stage for a potential transfer tug-of-war in future transfer windows.