Explore the sensational rumors surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's potential return to England, with hints pointing to a move to Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Arsenal? Surely not. The Premier League's rumor mill has been set ablaze once again as whispers of the former Real Madrid man's potential return to England gain traction. Boxing promoter Frank Warren dropped a bombshell, hinting at a surprise deal that could pave the way for the footballing legend's homecoming.

Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United last year led him to Al-Nassr, where he's been a goal-scoring phenomenon, tallying 17 goals and nine assists in a mere 16 league games, reigning over the Saudi Pro League.

Speculation on Ronaldo's return to the Premier League has been rife, especially with Newcastle's potential interest due to their shared ownership with Al-Nassr's parent company. However, a recent video featuring Warren jokingly mentioning Arsenal as Ronaldo's destination has sparked a frenzy of excitement and curiosity among fans.

The 38-year-old maestro has a storied history at Manchester United, amassing an impressive 145 goals across two stints at Old Trafford. Despite a previous falling out, his undeniable quality and Warren's teasing hint have thrust the possibility of returning to the limelight.

Interestingly, Ronaldo's past connection with Arsenal resurfaced in an interview where he admitted to being tantalizingly close to signing for the Gunners before his initial move to Manchester. This revived link, and Warren's suggestive remarks have stirred the football world's imagination.

However, contractual obligations tie Ronaldo to Al-Nassr until 2025, raising questions about the feasibility of such a high-profile move at the twilight of his career. Yet, the allure of Ronaldo's iconic status and undeniable commercial appeal could tempt a Premier League club into pursuing this audacious transfer.

The notion of Ronaldo donning the Arsenal red might seem improbable, but surprises are often the norm in the unpredictable realm of football. As the January transfer window approaches, the whispers intensify, leaving fans and pundits eagerly anticipating whether this “working on it” puzzle will culminate in an unexpected reunion between Ronaldo and the Premier League, perhaps even at Arsenal.