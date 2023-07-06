After key additions in their midfield and attack, Arsenal are in for some exits in the transfer window. The Gunners are set to welcome Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to the club. Moreover, they have confirmed the signature of Kai Havertz from Chelsea. With competition for places increasing, it could signal the departures of many players at Arsenal.

According to the reports from the Mirror, the Gunners are willing to listen to offers regarding Folarin Balogun. The North London club have put a price tag of £50m on their academic graduate. The striker could become their most important sale in a busy transfer window.

Balogun, previously rated to be worth £35m, enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at Stade Reims in Ligue 1. The American scored 22 goals in 39 appearances for the French club. However, Arsenal are looking for funds following the signings of Timber, Rice, and Havertz.

Alongside Balogun, Arsenal are also looking to offload four players from the wage bill. Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi-Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, and Cedric Soares will be shown the exit door this summer.

The 22-year-old Balogun has enjoyed his time in France and has given his thoughts on his future. “What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again,” the Gunners' sought-after hotshot recently vowed. “I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place, I'm not sure what's going to happen.”

Balogun isn’t short of European interest this summer. In the Premier League, the 22-year-old has caught the attention of Crystal Palace. However, the Eagles would only be able to afford him on loan. Apart from them, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, and RB Leipzig are all eying to claim Balogun’s services.