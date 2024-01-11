Discover Arsenal's strategic pursuit of La Liga sensation Borja Mayoral, a prolific striker coveted for his partnership with Mason Greenwood.

In a decisive move to fortify their attacking options, Arsenal has honed in on Getafe striker Borja Mayoral, with a substantial £22 million bid on the negotiating table. The Real Madrid academy graduate has glittered in La Liga this season, forging a dynamic partnership with Mason Greenwood. The Gunners, under the strategic gaze of Mikel Arteta, are eager to secure a new striker this month, and Mayoral has emerged as the primary target.

Initially, Arteta had set his sights on Ivan Toney to galvanize the squad's misfiring frontline. However, Brentford's formidable resistance, marked by an exorbitant £100 million asking price for the 27-year-old, prompted a swift shift in Arsenal's transfer strategy. Now, La Liga is the fertile ground for a more economically viable solution, and Borja Mayoral fits the bill.

The 26-year-old striker has been on Arsenal's radar since November, having impressively netted 12 league goals for Getafe this season. Only Jude Bellingham is ahead of Mayoral in La Liga's scoring charts, underscoring his undeniable prowess in front of goal. His partnership with Greenwood has yielded three goals, propelling Getafe to the eighth spot in the table and within touching distance of European qualification.

Despite Arsenal's initial enthusiasm, Getafe has swiftly rebuffed their £22 million bid, holding out for a more substantial sum closer to £39 million. Mayoral, a former Spain under-21 international, completed a permanent move to Getafe in 2022 after an initial loan spell. His journey to the Emirates Stadium has seen him linked with Premier League moves before, with Crystal Palace expressing interest during his time at Roma.

Three years later, Borja Mayoral could be the elusive solution to Arsenal's goal-scoring conundrums. As negotiations unfold, Arsenal supporters are poised on the edge of their seats, hopeful that their club can secure the services of this prolific striker and fortify their squad for the demanding challenges in the footballing landscape.