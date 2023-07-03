Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Kai Havertz is a good signing for the Gunners.

Havertz recently completed a big-money move from Chelsea last week for a fee of £65 million ($82 million) as the German international is set to boost Mikel Arteta's offensive options next season.

However, many — including Arsenal fans — still remain perplexed at the signing.

After all, if you asked any Arsenal fan about a potential transfer target this summer, the chances are very few would have mentioned Havertz's name.

Additionally, he didn't have the best season at Chelsea where he mainly played as a forward, scoring just seven goals in 35 league games.

To his defense, Chelsea were a dysfunctional team that endured one of the worst seasons in the history of their club. But even still, it's definitely a signing out of left field — especially with Arteta's plans of playing him in a central midfield role.

However, Merson — who played over 300 league games in a 12-year career with Arsenal — is more than convinced that Havertz will not only come good, but will make Arsenal a better team.

“Although he didn’t have his greatest season last year, believe me Havertz will make Arsenal a better team. #GoodSigning”

While Arsenal fans are right to show skepticism, it should be noted that unlike other signings from Chelsea, Havertz is 24 years of age and still yet to enter his prime.

He will undoubtedly perform much better in this Arsenal team and with more signings such as Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber set to follow, the Gunners are putting themselves in a good position to go one better than last season.