Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has no plans whatsoever to leave North London.

Despite only arriving at Arsenal from Chelsea in the January transfer window, the Gunners midfielder has been linked with a summer exit with Serie A side Lazio seen as a potential suitor.

However, as far as Jorginho is concerned, he doesn't know where those rumors are coming from as he's very happy at Arsenal.

“To be honest, I was surprised but really happy by how welcome I was, how (Arsenal) treated me when I came in,” Jorginho told Standard Sport. “It just made everything so much easier for me to know more people to integrate in the team. So it was really, really, really good and I am really, really happy.

“I’m very happy to stay at Arsenal to be honest. Those rumors, I’m not sure who was behind it, to be honest, but nothing at the moment has happened to me. I’m quite happy where I am.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Arsenal were topping the table when Jorginho arrived at the Emirates Stadium, they would go on to lose steam in April before Manchester City leapfrogged them and went on to win a third Premier League title in a row.

Part of the reason Jorginho wants to stay is to help the team rebound from what was ultimately a painful experience.

“That (missing out on the title) was painful,” he added. “Of course, at the beginning of the season no one expected Arsenal to be where they were. Anyone at the beginning of the season would sign off that you are going to finish the League in second. Everyone would say straight away: ‘Yes’. But then once you are there and fighting for it, then it’s a bit frustrating and painful.

“I think we will have a lot to learn about everything we do and it’s a lesson. I hope we can do even better next year. It’s been a while [since Arsenal have been in the Champions League]. Everyone is very excited. Everyone can’t wait to play with the ball with the stars. It’s going to be an exciting season for sure.”

With Kai Havertz in the bag and Declan Rice among other signings expected soon, Arsenal are definitely looking to go one step better than last season.