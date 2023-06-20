Arsenal want Kai Havertz more for his ability to link up with the midfield rather than just scoring goals upfront.

That's according to former Arsenal player and Invincible Jeremie Aliadiere. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the disgruntled Chelsea forward and are looking to seal a deal for £60 million.

That said, many in the football world are puzzled as to why Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is after a player who only managed seven league goals in 35 league games this past season for the Blues — especially given that the only other high-profile striker in the team in Gabriel Jesus is far from a clinical finisher himself.

As far as Aliadiere is concerned, Havertz fits Arteta's style and ideology in that he is a forward who can not only be involved in the build-up, but also play in midfield.

“When you look at the way that Arsenal are playing, I’m not sure Arteta is looking for a typical striker who’s just focused on scoring goals,” Aliadiere told FourFourTwo. “From the look of it, Gabriel Jesus and the way that the boys have been playing this season, you want someone who is involved in the play, can play in midfield rather than a [Erling] Haaland-type striker who will just stay up front and get goals.”

Along with the likes of Nwankwo Kanu and Sylvain Wiltord, Aliadiere was a squad player during Arsenal's unbeaten 2003/04 campaign. It still remains the north London side's last Premier League winning season and everyone in the squad played their part.

Even if Havertz doesn't end up being a starter, he is an experienced player for his age who is versatile, provides many tactical options and provides plenty of depth — something Arsenal were heavily lacking as they dropped points during the business end of last season.

Eventually, their title challenge evaporated with Manchester City winning a third consecutive Premier League crown.

“I think Havertz will be a great addition to the squad,” the Frenchman added. “I believe that the reason we fell short at the end of last season is that we didn’t have enough depth in the squad.

“We didn’t have quite so much ability off the bench to come on and change games.”

Havertz has already informed Chelsea he will not be signing a new deal and has held positive talks with Arsenal. All that remains is agreeing on his transfer fee.