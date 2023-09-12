Arsenal have announced their Champions League squad for the upcoming campaign as they prepare themselves for European football again. The Gunners qualified for the Champions League last season for the first time since 2016. According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Cedric Soares has been a surprise addition, considering he hasn't featured much recently under Arteta. However, he is part of the team, so he is included. The key exclusion is Jurrien Timber, who is sidelined due to an injury.

The recently-signed Arsenal player got injured in the first home game against Nottingham Forest. However, the Dutchman is expected to return to the Champions League squad in January, as the list can be updated. Although Timber is expected to return to action before January, his exclusion from the Champions League squad is an interesting move from manager Mikel Arteta. It is perhaps that the Spaniard has understood Timber's injury issues from his last season at Ajax, and he wants to protect the player. Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to play in the left-back role for the Gunners.

Arsenal have had a tremendous start to the season, winning three of their first four Premier League games. They enjoyed an exciting 3-1 against Manchester United before going into the international break. Goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus in stoppage sealed an emphatic win for the Gunners as they hope to close the gap on Manchester City in the top spot. However, it will be interesting to see how Arteta manages his Champions League schedule with the Premier League schedule this season.