The MLS broadcast team had a bit of a nightmare following the Arsenal game.

Arsenal came out 5-0 winners over the MLS All Stars in their preseason game at Audi Field last night. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with a delightful long-distance chip before Leandro Trossard made it 2-0 with a scorcher.

Jorginho opened the scoring in the second half with a penalty before late goals from Gabriel Martinelli and new signing Kai Havertz added the finishing touches.

One player who was notably playing for the Gunners was new USMNT star Folarin Balogun and while he didn't get on the scoresheet, he was awarded MVP for the game while it was another chance for the American-born Englishman to feature in front of his nation's fans.

Unfortunately, it appears it will still take some time for the MLS media to get used to what he looks like as following the game, Balogun was scheduled for an interview only to be called fellow Arsenal player Bukayo Saka by the broadcast.

“Down on the pitch now… live with Bukayo Saka,” the presenter said.

To make matters worse, the interviewer would also refer to Balogun as Bukayo which drew out a smile from the Arsenal man.

You can watch the moment below:

Not exactly a great way to endear oneself to the newest star of the U.S men's national team.

However, mistakes happen and as Balogun continues his rise, he'll eventually become a major name not only in American soccer, but perhaps in American sports as a whole.