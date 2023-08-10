Arsenal and Inter Milan have a potential swap of the transfer window on their hands. Both are giants in their respective leagues and want to ensure that they reinforce their squad to be in the running for their domestic leagues this season.

According to the report from Calcio Mercato Web, Arsenal have prioritized the move for Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella this summer, who is also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta likes the player profile and is willing to add American striker Folarin Balogun and Japan full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu as part of the deal.

Barella was one of the key players for Inzaghi's Inter Milan last season. He scored nine goals and provided ten assists in 52 appearances for Nerazzurri last season, guiding them to a Copa Italia win and the Champions League final. As he is one of the best midfielders in Serie A, he has attracted interest from the Premier League, and Arsenal seem to be keen on the move.

Arsenal battled with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the Premier League till the end. However, the lack of squad depth resulted in mixed results for the Gunners as City ran to the finishing line. This summer, they have reinforced the squad by adding Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurien Timber. They have practically replaced Granit Xhaka with Rice in the deep-lying midfield.

Although they had plans to play Havertz as an attacking midfielder, it seems like Arteta will rotate him with Jesus as the lone striker. Hence, Barella could come as a competition for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.