Arsenal's recent Premier League defeats have been compounded by off-field discussions surrounding an incident.

Arsenal's recent setback against Fulham saw their Premier League title aspirations take another hit, compounding the frustration among fans. Following a prior loss to West Ham, the 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage has intensified scrutiny on Mikel Arteta's side, who now lag behind league leaders Liverpool by five points.

An off-field incident on the Arsenal bench overshadowed the match's on-field proceedings. Gabriel Martinelli's substitution, where he seemingly missed acknowledging Emile Smith Rowe's outstretched hand while exchanging pleasantries with Reiss Nelson, sparked a discussion among the fanbase.

What has Smith Rowe done to Martinelli to warrant this ? pic.twitter.com/hijqiDDGtI — Rob McGillivray (@cheekyrob83) December 31, 2023

Amidst the disappointment of conceding a lead established by Bukayo Saka, the focus shifted to Martinelli's action, leading to opposition among supporters. Some fans speculated on potential rifts within the team, expressing concern over Smith Rowe's status and the squad's cohesion. However, contrasting perspectives emerged, suggesting that Martinelli's oversight might have been innocuous, a trivial incident amidst the team's broader struggles.

Fans expressed disappointment in the team's recent performances and empathy for Smith Rowe, reflecting a sense of concern for the dynamics within the squad. The incident, while seemingly minor, became emblematic of the deeper issues faced by Arsenal in their bid for consistent success.

As the Gunners navigate a turbulent phase in their league campaign, this off-field moment has amplified the growing unease surrounding the club. The scrutiny and discussions among fans highlight the intensified pressure on Arteta's side to rectify their on-field inconsistencies and rebuild team morale.

With the title race becoming increasingly challenging, Arsenal faces not just on-pitch challenges but also maintaining harmony within the squad. Though debated, the incident on the bench underscores the complexities and intricacies of managing team dynamics amid the backdrop of heightened expectations and league ambitions.