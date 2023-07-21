Arsenal will trim their squad to generate funds for further additions this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has prioritized a move for Muhammad Kudus this summer. However, the move is complicated because Arsenal are short of money in the transfer market.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Arsenal are actively discussing the move for Kudus this summer, whose profile is likened by the club’s recruitment staff. However, the Gunners understand that they must offload some players before making further additions.

It is reported that Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has put six players on the transfer list in a massive exodus. The six reported players are Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, and Rob Holding. According to the evaluation from Transfermarkt, all of the six players are worth £68.2m, which could be enough to land Kudus. The Ghanaian midfielder is worth £52m in the current market.

During the 2022/23 season, Kudus’ agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, stated it was the right time for Kudus to leave Ajax. According to De Telegraaf, he said, “I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time.

“He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026. What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season, there is a lot of interest in Kudus.”

If Arsenal manage to sign the Ajax man, the Gunners may get a winger better than Antony in lesser money. Moreover, he can prove to be a good backup for Bukayo Saka. Former Netherlands manager Marco Van Basten said: “I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony.”

“Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do! Kudus has much better technique, and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical.”