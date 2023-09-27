Arsenal's director, Edu, actively pursues a potential transfer deal with agent Paulo Vernazza, representing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. While negotiations are underway, Chelsea has also expressed interest in the England international. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Ollie Watkins have publicly exchanged admiration, with Watkins even showing his love for the Gunners. However, securing the English striker in the upcoming January transfer window may prove challenging, though not entirely impossible.

Watkins' contract negotiations with Aston Villa is a significant hurdle in this potential transfer. The club has been attempting to secure a new deal for their star player for over a year. The former Brentford man seeks a five-year contract with a weekly wage demand exceeding £150,000. Arsenal's interest in Brentford's Ivan Toney is well-known, and Chelsea shares this interest. However, there's a belief within the club that they would prefer to acquire a match-ready player like Watkins.

Arteta, who values discipline and a clean-cut image in his players, has disagreed with Toney and is concerned about his current situation. This cautious approach is partly influenced by past experiences, such as the cases of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who were moved on due to attitude issues. Moreover, Arteta is wary of the risks of signing a player for £60 million midway through the season who may not be match-fit. Therefore, the pursuit of Watkins could largely depend on the outcome of his contract negotiations with Aston Villa.

While Toney is not entirely ruled out as an option for Arsenal, the club's interest is in its early stages of consideration, especially with the winter transfer window still some time away. It's worth noting that Toney's social media comments following Brentford's victory over the Gunners in the 2021/22 season didn't sit well with Arteta. The coach used Toney's remarks in the “All or Nothing” documentary to motivate Arsenal players for the upcoming season.

Agent Paulo Vernazza's connection to Arsenal, having been a player from 1997 to 2000, further intrigues the transfer discussions. Despite his Italian-sounding name, Vernazza has a deep affinity for the Gunners, much like his client Ollie Watkins. Arsenal fans will watch closely as the club navigates this intriguing transfer saga.