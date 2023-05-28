Arsenal can be on the verge of signing highly rated Brazilian youngster Pedrinho in the summer. Speculation about the future of the 17-year-old left winger intensified due to his recent absence from Corinthians’ matches.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are keeping an eye on Pedrinho’s performances this season. However, there are no ongoing negotiations. Further developments can be expected after the conclusion of the season. Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu, knows the market well and rates the 2006-born forward highly.

Arsenal already have an abundance of Brazilian talent in their first-team squad. They have Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli occupying the left-wing and striker positions at the club. Moreover, they have the defensive cover of Gabriel Magalhães. All three players have been fundamental to Arsenal’s evolution in this Premier League season.

Now, the Premier League runners-up hope they can add another Brazilian to their roster. The 17-year-old Pedrinho was expected to feature in the U-20 World Cup. However, the Corinthians refused to give him permission, which brought further speculation of his transfer rumors.

Former player Neto shared this rumor in the show Os Donos da Bola. He said that the sudden disappearance of the teenager could be because he is on course for a summer move to Arsenal.

“You have Pedro… Pedro, I don’t know what’s going on. If the kid is going to be sold to Arsenal… I don’t know, huh.” Neto said in the show. These remarks have left many Arsenal fans waiting for the upcoming transfer window. However, there are also reports that a move in the following January transfer window seems more likely.

Arsenal will play Wolverhampton in the final Premier League game of the season. They finished inside the top two of the Premier League for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.