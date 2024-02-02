In a groundbreaking move, Arsenal has altered the name of their training facility for the first time in its 24-year history

In a groundbreaking move, Arsenal has altered the name of their training facility for the first time in its 24-year history, reported by GOAL. The renowned London Colney is now officially recognized as the Sobha Realty Training Centre, marking a significant shift for the Gunners.

The transformation comes as part of a substantial sponsorship deal with Sobha Realty, a Dubai-based real estate developer. Arsenal's association with Sobha Realty began in September 2023 when the company secured naming rights to a matchday hospitality suite at Emirates Stadium. This expanded partnership now extends to becoming the official training kit sleeve sponsors for both Arsenal's men's and women's teams.

Arsenal's Chief Commercial Officer, Juliet Slot, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Sobha Realty's dynamic business approach and ambitious vision. The partnership aims to leverage Sobha Realty's extensive knowledge in property development to enhance Arsenal's facilities continually.

Edu, the Sporting Director at Arsenal, emphasized the significance of the agreement in creating an optimal environment for players, coaches, and support staff. The training centre serves as a pivotal space not only for on-pitch activities but also for work, learning, relaxation, and team bonding. The commitment to detail aligns with Arsenal's goal of building a winning team and culture.

Manager Mikel Arteta looks forward to the positive impact of the developments behind the scenes in the 2023-24 season. As Arsenal remains in contention for Premier League glory and progresses to the last 16 of the Champions League, Arteta emphasizes the importance of providing the right conditions for players to prepare and perform at their best. The Sobha Realty Training Centre signifies a new era for Arsenal, combining football excellence with world-class facilities for sustained success.