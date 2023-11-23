Discover Arsenal's defensive setback as Jurrien Timber faces season-long absence due to an injury, leaving Mikel Arteta's plans in disarray.

Arsenal's aspirations for defensive solidity have hit a roadblock with the disheartening news surrounding Jurrien Timber. The Dutch defender's injury suffered early in the season casts a long shadow over Mikel Arteta's plans, potentially sidelining him for the entirety of the campaign.

Timber's Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest ended abruptly due to a knee injury, shattering the hopes pinned on the £38 million summer acquisition from Ajax. His arrival was meant to inject vigor into the Gunners' backline, but fate had different plans.

A recent update from the Dutch outlet AD paints a bleak picture, indicating that Timber's return to action this season is unlikely. The required surgery on his ACL has clouded any prospects of him gracing the pitch shortly, dimming hopes not just for Arsenal but also for his potential inclusion in the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad.

This unfortunate setback forces Arteta to revert to last season's defensive options, relying on Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko to navigate the challenges ahead. The absence of a player meant to be a cornerstone in Arsenal's defensive rebuilding phase is a significant blow to Arteta's plans for stability at the back.

However, amidst this defensive turmoil, Arsenal stands strong in the Premier League race, currently occupying a commendable 3rd position with an impressive tally of eight wins out of 12 league matches. Despite the setback in their defensive line, the Gunners remain resolute in pursuing league glory.

As they prepare to face Brentford in their upcoming fixture, Arteta's side aims to maintain their momentum, showcasing resilience despite Timber's absence. The season's challenges have been compounded, yet Arsenal remains determined to push forward, refusing to let this setback define their campaign