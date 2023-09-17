Thomas Partey is reportedly growing increasingly concerned about his future at Arsenal. Some sources suggest that he may leave if he continues to be sidelined and falls out of favor in Mikel Arteta's starting eleven.

The Ghanaian midfielder's concerns come from a groin injury that could keep him out of action until after the October international break. Partey's start to the 2023-24 campaign saw him deployed in an unfamiliar right-back position due to the arrival of Declan Rice in his preferred defensive midfield role.

However, the recent reshuffling of the Arsenal lineup has seen Ben White reclaim the right-back role, with Gabriel Magalhaes returning to the center-back position. This reconfiguration resulted in a triumphant 3-1 victory over Manchester United in their last outing. Still, it left Partey questioning his place in the squad, marking the first time he may not be part of Arsenal's best side since joining the club three years ago.

There have been suggestions that Thomas Partey could explore a potential move in the January transfer window if he continues to be sidelined and falls out of favor under Arteta. Juventus, long-time admirers of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, could be among the interested parties.

Partey's Arsenal journey began in 2020 when he joined the club for a reported fee of £45m. He has been a pivotal figure for the Gunners, making 103 appearances contributing five goals and four assists during his tenure. However, injuries have plagued his time in the Premier League, causing him to miss 45 games for club and country.

Partey's future at Arsenal remains uncertain. as the January transfer window approaches. His desire to be a regular starter and concerns over his playing time will likely play a significant role in determining whether he continues to don the Arsenal jersey or seeks a new challenge elsewhere. Arsenal fans will be eager to see how this situation unfolds and whether Partey can overcome his injury setbacks to become a key figure for the club again.