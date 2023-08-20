Arsenal have no plans to sell their star midfielder Thomas Partey this summer. The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with moves to Juventus and Fernebehace this summer.

According to the reports from the Express, Fernebehace are looking for a new No.6 this summer and have identified Arsenal's Partey as the perfect fit for them. However, the Gunners are vary of the fact that they are playing Champions League this season. As they are involved in four different competitions, they would need the squad strength to guide them through those competitions.

Most importantly, Arsenal will not offload Partey because the inquiry made by Fernebehace is too late in the transfer window. Even if the Gunners sell the former Atletico Madrid man, they would have no time to replace him. Juventus have also given Partey an exit route from the Emirates Stadium. They are concerned by the constant injuries of Paul Pogba, who returned to the Old Lady last summer. However, their financial limitations have not allowed them to fund this move.

Arsenal were initially interested in Romeo Lavia. However, the Gunners were told they needed to make sales to fund this move, which was simply impossible. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said they had turned their attention to the replacements of Jurrien Timber, who is expected to be out for a long period due to an ACL injury. Hence, Lavia has gone to Chelsea, and the Gunners will not be making any more additions or sales in the midfield area to their squad for the remainder of the season.