Experience the heartfelt moment as Arsenal's Jorginho surprises fans with a romantic proposal to his partner Catherine Harding.

Arsenal's midfield talisman, Jorginho, has orchestrated not only the Gunners' performances on the pitch but also a beautiful moment. The Italian star recently leaped a new chapter of his life by proposing to his partner, Catherine Harding, in a heartwarming display of love and commitment.

The romantic proposal, captured and shared on social media, unfolded like a fairytale. Amidst a bed of roses and flickering candles, Jorginho knelt with a captivating backdrop displaying the heartfelt question, “Will you marry me?” The couple's shared joy and radiance were palpable in the intimate snaps, depicting their embrace amidst the enchanting setting. A violinist added a melodious touch to this special occasion, amplifying the romance and significance of the moment.

Catherine, dressed in a striking red dress, looked resplendent, while Jorginho exuded charm in a sleek black suit, perfectly complementing the romantic ambiance. Their love story began in 2020 after Jorginho's separation from ex-wife Natalia, with whom he shares a son named Jax. Catherine, a talented Irish musician, has had her journey in the spotlight, previously dating actor Jude Law and gracing the stage of ‘The Voice,' where Olly Murs coached her.

With a substantial Instagram following, Catherine regularly captivates her audience with glimpses into her life, and this heartfelt moment shared with Jorginho resonated deeply with fans worldwide.

Jorginho's move from Chelsea to Arsenal earlier this year marked a shift in his footballing journey and a new chapter in his personal life. Amidst his 34 appearances for the Gunners and his impact on the pitch, this romantic gesture off-field has added a touch of warmth and romance to his tenure at the North London club. As he continues to dazzle on the field, this proposal stands as a testament to the love that transcends the boundaries of the beautiful game.