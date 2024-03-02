Arsenal may be facing the imminent departure of one of their key players as the contract of midfield maestro Jorginho approaches its end this summer. The Italian stalwart has been a standout performer for Mikel Arteta's side, earning accolades like Man of the Match in crucial encounters against Liverpool and Newcastle.
However, with negotiations for a new contract stalled, speculations are rife that the 32-year-old could be eying a return to Serie A, his homeland, as reported by The Standard. Italian giants Juventus, Lazio, and his former club Napoli are all closely monitoring his situation.
Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has fueled the fire by suggesting that a move back to Italy is a real possibility. Speaking to TV Play in Italy, Santos hinted at potential reunions with former coaches, especially emphasizing the allure of working again under Maurizio Sarri, who currently manages Lazio.
Sarri, known for admiring Jorginho's playing style, has previously worked with him at Napoli and Chelsea. The prospect of reuniting with the tactical mastermind could sway the midfielder towards a Serie A return. Furthermore, familiar faces like Cristiano Giuntoli at Juventus and Francesco Calzona at Napoli add weight to the argument for a move back to Italy.
Despite these temptations, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains a staunch admirer of Jorginho and is keen to keep him at the Emirates. Negotiations for a contract extension are reportedly in the pipeline, with the Gunners holding a one-year extension clause, which could prove vital in retaining the services of their midfield linchpin.
As the season progresses, Arsenal fans will anxiously await developments surrounding Jorginho's future, hoping that their beloved club can secure his signature and continue to benefit from his on-field brilliance for seasons to come.