Tom Brady has some firey advice for Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders after he found out that Shedeur had a Rolls Royce Phantom. Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders were on Tom Brady's SiriusXM Show “Let's Go” and Deion asked Tom about one of Shedeur's expensive cars.

“Tom, do you think that a college kid needs a Phantom? Like a Rolls Royce-”

Shedeur cut him to correct him, saying, “It's not a Phantom! It's a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Tom Brady's response received acclaim from Deion Sanders as the six-time Super Bowl champion said, “I think he needs to get his ass in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible and less time in the car and more time in the film room.”

Deion repeatedly said, “Thank you!” as Shedeur looked on with a bright grin on his face. Shedeur has definitely been in the film room and has taken his immense preparation onto the football field.

Shedeur through the first three weeks of the season has emerged as a frontrunner for the Heisman trophy with his amazingly efficient stats. He's thrown for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception that he threw in Colorado's heated rivalry matchup with Colorado State last Saturday. Sanders also drew inspiration from Brady when he led a 98-yard touchdown drive with a two-point conversion to tie the Colorado-Colroado State game at the end of regulation.

“At the 2-yard line, all I was thinking was Brady mode,” Sanders said after last Saturday's win. “That’s it. Simple. You left too much time out there.”

He added, “We talk after every game. I'm sure he's going to text me in a second. But that's all I was thinking is Brady mode, if he can do it, I can do it. We're just alike.”