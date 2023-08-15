Fashion mogul and former Full House star Ashley Olsen, 37, has embraced motherhood as she and her husband Louis Eisner, 34, welcomed their first child together, a son named Otto. While further details regarding the baby's birth remain undisclosed at this time, the couple's happiness is evident, Yahoo reports.

The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2022, as confirmed by PEOPLE. Although the link between Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner started in October 2017, they have maintained a private stance on their relationship, refraining from discussing it publicly and opting to stay low-key over the years.

Their decision to maintain a low profile comes from their upbringing. In a 2021 interview with i-D, Mary-Kate Olsen explained, “We were raised to be discreet people.” This discretion has extended beyond their personal lives and has also influenced their fashion sense and design preferences. Ashley Olsen noted that their aesthetic leans towards minimalism, yet they can appreciate ornate and maximal styles as well.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate transitioned from acting to the world of fashion over a decade ago, focusing on their labels, The Row and Elizabeth and James. They work together as business partners, valuing each other's instincts and relying on their mutual support.

In a world where celebrity lives often play out in the public eye, Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner's decision to keep their pregnancy and baby news under wraps showcases their commitment to privacy and emphasizes their desire to cherish these special moments in their own way.