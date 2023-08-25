Level Infinite and Ubisoft presented the latest Assassin's Creed mobile game at Gamescom 2023. Previously known as Assassin's Creed Codename Jade when revealed alongside other upcoming AC titles, the new mobile AC game is now given the much simpler name Assassin's Creed Jade. This came with a final logo reveal as well as a gameplay trailer, which you can watch below.

Assassin's Creed Jade Gameplay Trailer at Gamescom 2023

The gameplay trailer shows a glimpse into the Ancient Chinese setting Assassin's Creed Jade takes place inn. It showcases many elements that Assassin's Creed is known for like parkour, assassinations, and smooth combat. Along with the gameplay trailer, more information and details about the game can be gleaned from the demo version of the game that attendees of the event were able to play. The short demo opened with a character creator screen which allowed players to customize details such as the shape of the assassin's nose to the kind of facial hair they have. This marks the first character creation option in Assassin's Creed history.

Assassin's Creed is also known for its side content and missions, which will also be present in Jade. This includes limited-time bounty missions as well as another game mode where the character must protect the Great Wall of China. The progression system was also explained: both abilities and weapons can be upgraded throughout the game using experience gained through gameplay and materials collected in the world respectively.

Finally, a multiplayer function was confirmed for Assassin's Creed Jade, allowing players to explore the wonders of the Qin Dynasty with up to three friends. The mobile game will also continue the Live-Service trend as the game will be receiving continuous updates well after release.

All that being said, the second closed beta test has been confirmed but no date has been announced just yet but registration is now open at the official Assassin's Creed Jade website. No final release date for the game has been announced at this time.

For more information on the exciting announcement happening at Gamescom 2023, you can find a comprehensive list on the opening night's events here. For more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.