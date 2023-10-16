Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the Just Rewards Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

Just Rewards Enigma Guide

Just Rewards is one of the two Enigmas found in the Round City region, the other being “A Gift For You”. This specific Enigma can be found in the Commanders' District, above its Basra Gate.

You can locate the Enigma scroll right above the southeast gate of the Round City, the Basra Gate. Note that this is a restricted area, so be ready to sneak in and assassinate enemies going to and from where the scroll is.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it reveals this image:

Just Rewards Solution

The picture in the scroll will lead you to the Shurta Headquarters, another restricted area located north of the Basra Gate. Luckily, you can easily get this one without encountering any guards.

The Enigma treasure can be found through an archway on the south side of the headquarters. Investigate the area near piles of red textiles to claim the reward.

Just Rewards Reward

Just Rewards rewards the Black Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.