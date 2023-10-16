Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the Reap From the Ruins Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

Reap From the Ruins Enigma Guide

Surrender is one of the three Enigmas found in the Wilderness regions, along with “Surrender” and “Joy Beneath Weeping Palms”. This specific Enigma can be found in Jarjaraya in the Wilderness South.

The Enigma scroll is located in Jarjaraya near the northern coast of Wilderness South. Find the big structure near the wooden bridge and head to the top floor to find the Enigma scroll lying next to him.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it depicts a slightly horrifying image:

Reap From the Ruins Solution

It's time for another long journey so mount up and head for the extreme east of Assassin's Creed Mirage's map. You'll soon encounter a swamp and a Historical Site, Seleucia-on-the-Tigris.

Head to the east of the ruins to find a dead tree and the Enigma treasure buried at its base. Make sure to deal with the snake hiding in the grass, though!

Reap From the Ruins Reward

Reap From the Ruins rewards the Eldritch Talisman.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.