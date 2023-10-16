Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma Guide

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me is the only Enigma in the Karkh region. This specific Enigma can be found in the Officers' Club in Fiefel Rayasanah.

Do note that this Enigma is found inside a Restricted Area, so be prepared to sneak by or take down some enemies on the way in and out of the Officers' Club.

The Enigma is found on a bench that sits under a particularly vegetative pergola on the roof of the building. There is a nearby guard though, and while you can grab the scroll and sneak out afterward, it would be safer to take him down to be safe.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it reads:

“Merchants staying in the village northwest of Jarjaraya have refused to

pay their taxes. Recompense is required with additional interest accrued. Find their storehouse and balance the accounts sufficiently.

Report back when you are done. Use all means necessary.”

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Solution

The solution to the Enigma is a small burnt village to the southeast of Baghdad. Using Enkidu to scout out the area will make locating the village trivial as its black appearance makes it stand out from the lush surroundings.

The treasure can be found near a dull, tall tower that used to be a granary.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Reward

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me rewards the Gold Hidden One Outfit Dye.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.