For today's Assassin's Creed Mirage tips and tricks: here is why you really should make use of the pickpocketing feature in the game. While at the beginning of the game, pickpocketing might be all risk and little reward, there are areas in the game where pickpocketing will make you more money for a shorter time than it takes to complete the game's Contracts.

In AC Mirage, there are three primary ways to get money: pickpocketing, looting, and completing Contracts. Completing contracts might seem like the surefire way to get rich quickly, but actually, the rewards for completing contracts in AC Mirage are very stingy. Looting is less reliable, and also often doesn't give a lot of loot in the first place. Now, if you go to the Grand Bazaar or inside the Round City, your target victims are much richer, and will often give you troves of trinkets for you to sell.

More importantly, through pickpocketing, you can earn a lot of Favor Tokens, which are hard to come by to some degree in the game. Especially towards the last few missions in the game, having a lot of Favor Tokens will make it easier for you to complete the game's objectives. Black Box cutscene assassinations are also easier to earn if you have a lot of Favor Tokens, as they set you up for the ideal solution to the Black Box mission that will let you see the short cutscene that depicts how Basim takes down his prey.

Now, players might not realize this, but you can actually turn off the pickpocketing mini-game. If you find yourself struggling to pickpocket without getting caught, then heed our tip: in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you can actually go to settings, head to gameplay, and turn on “Guaranteed Pickpocketing.” This way, you'll always successfully pickpocket your prey and not get caught. This does not lower the amount of items you get from pickpocketing, so you can easily abuse this feature to get rich quickly.

Assassin's Creed Mirage was released on October 5, 2023, on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.