Assassin’s Creed Valhalla new free content announced

As part of the continuous 15th year anniversary celebration, Ubisoft will be releasing new content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, including the new Rune Forge and the final part of the Tombs of the Fallen.

Ubisoft announced that a free game update has been released for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla today. This new update brings a new game activity, the second part of the Tombs of the Fallen, which aims to tie up that activity with a conclusion with this update. Furthermore, this new update will introduce the Rune Forge, a new building in the player’s settlement in Raventhorpe.

The Rune Forge will become available once the player gets their settlement up to Level 4. With the forge, players will be able to turn the perks on their gear into new runes in exchange of silver. Just a quick footnote: the Rune Forge cannot affect items from any of the game’s expansions, so sorry but you cannot Rune Forge any of your Atgeirs.

Meanwhile, the final part of the Tombs of the Fallen will be unlocked with this new update. Players will have to find their way through three mysterious tombs beset with traps and puzzles. Enterprising vikings will be able to discover buried secrets and treasure from a fallen civilization, but the risk is very high for anyone who dares enter these halls. These Tombs are unlocked as soon as players gain access of Ravensthorpe early into the game, and are found all throughout England.

Finally, players can get exclusive AC15 tattoos if they are logged in to Ubisoft Connect. Just a quick little way to show your appreciation of the franchise in-game.

Ubisoft commits that more content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive by the end of the year, even if new Assassin’s Creed projects are already currently underway. The Oskoreia Festival is set to take place from October 20 to November 10, 2022, while The Last Chapter story will come out before 2022 ends.