Asta is a 4-star Fire Harmony character. Although available from launch, she is receiving a rate-up in the first banner for Version 1.1. This well-meaning rich girl and lead researcher of the Herta Space Station is sure to be of help to any Trailblazer. Should you plan on getting more copies of her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Asta, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Asta Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Asta, we will be sure to update this guide.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Asta Abilities Overview

We already talked about Asta's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Asta is a 4-star Fire Harmony character. The Path of Harmony focuses on buffing their allies, empowering them in various ways. Her Basic Attack, Spectrum Beam, deals Fire DMG to a single enemy. Meteor Storm, her Skill, deals Fire damage to a specified target before jumping four more times to random enemies, dealing Fire damage to them as well.

Her Ultimate, Astral Blessing, increases the SPD of all of her allies for a few turns. Her Talent, Astrometry, gives Asta a Charging stack whenever she hits an enemy. She gets an additional stack whenever she hits an enemy with Fire weakness. Every stack that Asta has (up to five) increases all allies' ATK by a certain percentage. Starting from her second turn, the charge stack goes down by 3 at the start of every turn. Her Technique, Miracle Flash, has Asta attacking an enemy. She then deals Fire DMG to all enemies.

Asta Traces Priority

When leveling her Traces, it's important to level her Ultimate first, as that increases the SPD buff she gives her allies. Afterward, the player must level her Talent, as the ATK buff per stack increases with level. Then, level her Skill to increase the damage she deals with each bounce. Finally, level her Basic Attack, as you likely won't be attacking much with her.

For the Major Trace branches, level Ignite first for the Fire DMG buff, then Constellation for the DEF buff on Asta, and finally Sparks for the Burn.

Asta Light Cones Guide

But the Battle Isn't Over: Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 10%/12%/14%/16%/18% and regenerates 1 Skill Point when the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally. This effect can be triggered after every 2 uses of the wearer's Ultimate. When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 30%/25%/40%/45%/50% more DMG for 1 turn(s).

Although this is more a Bronya Light Cone, this is still a good Light Cone to use on Asta. The increased Energy Regeneration helps in her Ultimate uptime, as it is quite expensive. Additionally, the Skill Point regeneration after her ultimate helps her sped up allies prepare to deal damage. The only downside is that the player has to make sure that their main DPS is the one acting after Asta so that they will receive the DMG buff.

Planetary Rendezvous: After entering battle, if an ally deals the same DMG Type as the wearer, DMG dealt increases by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%.

This is Asta's Character Light Cone and although it is very niche, it helps quite a bit. Thanks to her Major Trace Ignite, Asta's Fire allies deal more DMG. Since you will likely be using her with a Fire DPS to maximize said Major Trace, the player can use this Light Cone to further improve their DMG dealt. The downside of this Light Cone is that if there are no other Fire characters in their team, then this Light Cone is basically useless.

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds: At the start of the battle and whenever the wearer's turn begins, one of the following effects is applied randomly: All allies' ATK increases by 10%/12.5%/15%/17.5%/20%, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%, or all allies' Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 6%/7.5%/9%/10.5%/12%. The applied effect cannot be identical to the last effect applied, and will replace the previous effect. The applied effect will be removed when the wearer has been knocked down. Effects of the similar type cannot be stacked.

Although there is RNG involved with this Light Cone, it's still pretty strong. This is especially true if the player receives the ATK or CRIT DMG buff. This gives players a constant stream of buffs, and should the buff be the perfect one, Asta can then use her Ultimate to increase the team's SPD and take advantage of the buff.

Chorus: After entering battle, increases the ATK of all allies by 8%/9%/10%/11%/12%. Effects of the same type cannot stack.

This Light Cone is the F2P build option for Asta. Players will likely have an S5 version of this Light Cone. As such their team will receive an outright 12% ATK buff.

Asta Relics Guide

4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat

ATK increases by 12%.

The wearer's SPD increases by 6% and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10%.

At the moment, there aren't really many Relics builds that are perfect for Asta. As such, equipping the Musketeer of Wild Wheat Relic set for her is a good enough stop-gap for now. It gives general buffs for Asta, and also gives her a SPD buff which is helpful in activating her suggested Planar Ornament's secondary effect, as you will see later.

2-Piece Fleet of the Ageless

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%.

This allows Asta to give a general buff to her entire team via the ATK increase. Players should have no trouble getting her to 120 SPD. In fact, even if her SPD is below that, she likely will be able to activate the effect whenever she uses her Ultimate. The HP% also gives her some survivability.

For Relic main stats, players should focus on HP% for the Body, Speed on the Feet, HP% or Fire DMG% on the Planar Sphere, and Energy Regen Rate on the Link Rope. As for Substats, the player should look for Speed, HP%, and Break Effect% in that order.

Asta Team Guide

Asta fits into any team that needs SPD buffs, like those with Seele in it. The only problem is that there are other buffers that work better with Seele. Additionally, Asta shines more in teams that focus on dealing Fire DMG. That is teams that consist mostly of Fire characters. This is actually possible with the currently available characters.

For example, the player can have Asta as the buffer, Bailu as the Healer, Himeko as the DPS, and Fire Trailblazer as the Flex unit and Tank. If Asta has the Planetary Rendezvous Light Cone equipped, then all of the fire units will receive the 24% DMG dealt buff from the Light Cone(at S5), as well as the 18% Fire DMG increase from Ignite.

Alternatively, the player can also run Hook as the DPS, Natasha as the Healer, and Fire Trailblazer as the Flex unit and Tank. This is a more F2P-friendly team. This team will still be able to take advantage of the buffs mentioned above. This allows the team to still deal quite a lot of Fire DMG.

If the player decides to use a different Light Cone, then Asta can fit into even more team compositions. However, the player wouldn't be able to take advantage of her Fire DMG buff.

