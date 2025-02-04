The Houston Astros fell short of the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016 last year. Instead of bringing back their championship core and looking to recapture the magic, they traded away multiple key pieces this offseason. Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly are both on the Chicago Cubs and Alex Bregman is still available in free agency. The Astros can salvage their offseason by getting these bargain options in free agency before Spring Training.

There are plenty of reliable options available in free agency that the Astros can add. While they did not get a big-name player, they can shop in the bargain bin for players who get them back to the ALCS. They created holes with their trades that can be filled with stop-gap free agents. If young players come up and steal the jobs of these free agents, it won't financially hamper Houston. But if these veterans shine, they could help Houston return to glory.

The Astros have money to spend and should bring in some fringe free agents to finish their offseason. These four options would be the best ways to improve their roster.

Kenley Jansen comes in to strengthen the Astros' bullpen

The Astros signed Josh Hader to the biggest contract ever given to a reliever. He struggled off the hop but returned to his spot near the top of the closer hierarchy by the end of the year. That made Pressly expendable but they still need high-end bullpen talent to get games to Hader. Kenley Jansen is finishing out his Hall of Fame career and would be a great fit with Houston.

Jansen posted a 3.29 ERA with the 2024 Boston Red Sox, his lowest since 2021. He is 37 years old, so he should be a one-year contract candidate for a low cap hit. The Astros could trade him if they are stunningly not playoff contenders but should use his quality innings to win the AL West. Jansen is looking to reach 500 career saves, which he would not get the chance to do in Houston. If that is a dealbreaker, this is not the right fit.

Alex Verdugo looks for rebound season

The New York Yankees traded for Alex Verdugo before last season. While their other corner outfielder, Juan Soto, got a lot more attention, Verdugo had a huge spotlight on him during the postseason. His offense cratered all season long and even his usually sturdy defense took a hit. But the Astros could bring him in as a fourth outfielder hoping he rebounds in a beneficial setting.

Verdugo can play corner outfield, which is easy in Houston, especially left field. His lefty swing did not fit in New York but could benefit from a deeper right field with the Astros. He does not have the power to hit a ton of home runs and benefits from hits falling into the outfield. Verdugo could be the bounce-back star for Houston in 2025.

Jose Iglesias takes the tour bus to Houston

Across New York City, Jose Iglesias became a fan favorite for the Mets with his great play and pop stardom. His song OMG, under the stage name Candelita, made waves over the summer and should land him an MLB deal. The Astros have their infield set with Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes coming to town, but Iglesias could be the utility option for the season.

Iglesias is 35 and should take a one-year deal to get as many at-bats as possible. He can play second base, third base, and shortstop at the MLB level so any injuries could thrust him into action. They already have Jon Singleton who can platoon with Walker at first, so Iglesias fills the backup at the other positions.

Kike Hernandez comes back to the Astros

You can be excused for not remembering Kike Hernandez's 24 games with the Houston Astros in 2014. He started his career in Houston but made his name with the Dodgers and Red Sox. After Los Angeles filled out their historically-loaded roster this offseason, Hernandez has been left out in free agency. He would be a perfect fit to fill out the defensive backup role with the Astros.

Like Iglesias, he can play second, third, and short and can also fill in for outfield injuries. The Dodgers used him at shortstop and centerfield during their championship season, so the Astros could in a pinch as well. He is another player who could be a one-year option and help the Astros build their roster back up from the trades that tore them down this winter.