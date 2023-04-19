Heartbreaking news for K-pop fans as we mourn the sudden and unexpected death of ASTRO’s very own Moonbin. The 25-year-old superstar was found dead in his Seoul home by one of his managers on Wednesday, April 19th, per TeenVogue. The cause of his untimely passing is still under investigation by the authorities.

Moonbin’s management company confirmed the devastating news to the public in a statement released on ASTRO’s official social media channels on April 19. The company has asked for the family’s privacy during this difficult time and also revealed that the late star’s funeral will be kept private for the family.

Moonbin was an integral member of ASTRO since 2016, impressing fans with his stunning vocals and captivating performances. His talent and popularity were so great that he collabed with his bandmate Yoon Sanha to create Moonbin & Sanha. The pair released their debut EP, In-Out, in 2020 and followed it up with their third EP, Incense, in January 2023. They had been in the middle of their DIFFUSION tour and were scheduled to perform.

As if the loss of Moonbin wasn’t enough, news broke that Moonbin & Sanha had been slated to perform at the upcoming 29th Dream Concert alongside ITZY, NMIXX, Dreamcatcher, and other big names in the industry. It’s unclear whether the duo will still perform at the event or not, but fans are hoping for some kind of tribute in honor of Moonbin.

We will always remember Moonbin’s infectious smile, his unwavering passion for music, and his incredible contributions to the K-pop industry. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Moonbin.