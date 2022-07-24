Justin Verlander reveals reason he feels ‘younger’ after demolishing the Mariners

Future Hall of Famer and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is finally returning to form.

After missing the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery, Verlander has finally begun to reach the levels he used to be at. Through 109.1 innings pitched this season, he has thrown 108 strikeouts. He has allowed just 77 hits, and 23 earned runs, and has an ERA of 1.89.

When asked about his recent performance against the Seattle Mariners, Verlander had a lot to say. He spoke about his notable seventh inning, saying “Adrenaline. Since my surgery, I’ve been creeping back and feeling better. I feel like I haven’t been able to let it go like in a long time. Really, it feels great. I feel like a younger version of myself.”

Justin Verlander on dialing it up in the 7th inning: "Adrenaline. Since my surgery, I’ve been creeping back and feeling better and better. I feel like I haven’t been able to let it go like in a long time. Really, it feels great. I feel like a younger version of myself." — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 24, 2022

Justin Verlander is currently the face of the Astros pitching rotation. He is also playing a vital role as the team looks to make a World Series run. The Astros currently have a record of 63-32. They are also first in the AL West.

Justin Verlander has been the star of the Astros pitching rotation since he joined the team in 2017. Before that, he rose to dominance while with the Detroit Tigers. Since entering the MLB in 2005, Verlander has also put together an extensive resume. He has taken home an MVP, two Cy Youngs, and is a nine-time All-Star.

Throughout his career, he has thrown 3097.1 innings. During his 17-year career, he has a record of 238-132.

Verlander has racked up 3121 strikeouts up to now. He has been among the most dominant pitchers in MLB history. At 39 years old, Justin Verlander has seemingly shown no signs of slowing down.