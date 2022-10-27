Astros 2017 World Series champ clowns fan on Twitter over strong ‘cheating’ take

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series, much to the dismay of the baseball world. Many fans and media members are still unforgiving toward the Astros due to their cheating scandal. One of the players from that infamous 2017 team, right field Josh Reddick, is firing takes back at them.

Reddick responded to a blogger’s tweet saying that anyone who still supports the Astros is supporting “a chronically cheating franchise. If you can sleep knowing that, good for you, you’re a bad person” by saying their opinion was crap, but in a harsher manner.

Reddick posted a career-high .847 OPS during the time the Astros’ sign-stealing plan was in use. He played four seasons in Houston from 2017 to 2020, posting a .757 OPS in 457 games there. In addition to continuing to cheer Houston on, he is alleging that other teams cheated in the past, too.

The Astros are past the cheating yet still remain one of the best teams in MLB behind some of the stars that were on the team that got caught (Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers Jr.) and newer stars that have come along in the following years (Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña, Kyle Tucker, Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez). Although the sign-stealing will understandably never sit right with some fans, Houston has proven to be a cut above the rest.

The Astros will have to get past the Philadelphia Phillies to win another World Series and entrench themselves as a true dynasty.