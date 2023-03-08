Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman guessed his overall rating would be a 92 in MLB the Show 23.

It turned out to be an 84.

“That’s pretty funny,” he said, via a tweet from MLB the Show.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña had a more humble reaction to his rating, guessing he would earn an 80 overall rating before it was revealed he was rated at an 83 with an 89 speed rating.

Alex Bregman had an 86 overall rating on MLB the Show 22, putting him behind starting pitcher Justin Verlander, left fielder Yordan Alvarez and second baseman Jose Altuve, according to Bleacher Report.

Bregman played in 155 games for the Astros last season, racking up 142 hits, 93 runs and 23 home runs in 656 plate appearances and 548 at-bats. He took 19th place in American League MVP voting, an award that went to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge after setting a career-high 62 home runs.

Astros general manager Dana Brown said he wanted longtime Astros players in Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve to remain with the team for the rest of their careers in a February interview.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’re in the keeping business,” Brown said, via ESPN. “We want to keep our players.”

Judge tried to estimate what his own rating was on Wednesday, getting just a few points off of where his actual rating sat in MLB the Show 23.

“I’d say a 94, 93,” Judge said. “I feel like the power numbers probably ticked up a little bit. I stole a couple bases last year so hopefully that kind of put me over the edge.”

Judge had a humble reaction of his own when he found out he had a 99 rating.

“You guys are the ones with the number, because my number is 99. I get it, I get it.”

Judge was one of five players who were ranked at 99 overall. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom rounded out the list.