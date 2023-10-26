The Houston Astros fought hard during their MLB Playoffs run, but they lost the ALCS in seven games to the Texas Rangers. Houston had a chance to clinch the series in Game 6, but let Texas build momentum and defeat them. Outfielder Chas McCormick is still feeling the effects of the long, grueling series.

Chas McCormick still feels the pain of the Astros loss

McCormick suffered a hit-by-pitch from Aroldis Chapman. McCormick revealed the bruise the 104 MPH pitch left on his lower leg:

Chas McCormick’s bruise two days after getting hit by a 104 MPH Aroldis Chapman fastball pic.twitter.com/j6kakhnigS — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 26, 2023

Ouch! The bruise will be a stark reminder of Houston's late-series collapse to the Rangers.

The Astros found themselves down two games to start the series. They then proceeded to go on a three-game winning streak. During the hot spell, Houston held Texas to less than 5 points per game. Chas McCormick came alive in Game 4.

The 28-year-old hit a home run and was responsible for two RBI. After that, McCormick and his team were relatively quiet. Houston gave up 11 points in Game 7 and failed to get things going offensively. The Rangers showed more might than a typical 5th seed.

Texas was able to storm back and win the last two games to take the ALCS. Clearly, the state of Texas is no slouch when it comes to professional baseball. Can the new ALCS Champions last against the Arizona Diamondbacks though?

Like the Rangers, Arizona is a lower MLB Playoff seed. However, they are playing like one of the best teams in the world.

All in all, Chas McCormick and the Astros have plenty of time to reflect to recover from their tough playoff battle.